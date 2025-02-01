Meet: 2027 RB Joseph Wehbe

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joseph Wehbe

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @josephwehbe62

Instagram: jojowehbe_22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20857121/6727d11bbe3351666e0fec97

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am extremely coachable and my athletic abilities/work ethic surpass many players. My brother is also Wehbe Wehbe, a stud TE/DE, known by many colleges.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When my team destroyed Maine South and I scored two touchdowns with multiple big runs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Christian Macaffery. Ever since he was young, he’s been committed to being great and truly believed in himself. I believe I am the same way, I have my priorities straight.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, I am a sophomore as well

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jameson Purcell