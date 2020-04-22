Vernon Hills (Ill.) junior inside linebacker recruit Jackson Wiegold (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock take off despite being in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. Wiegold checks in and recaps his spring rush of new scholarship offers and more in this recruiting update.

"It's been great picking up all these offers," Wiegold said. "And it's definitely weird and strange how things have really picked up during all of this pandemic but it's also exciting."

Wiegold recapped his latest recruiting news and offers.

"My latest offer comes from Concordia St. Paul (D2) and I also added another offer a few days ago from Ball State. I also have offers from Winona State (D2), Minnesota State (D2) and Western Illinois. I would say that both D1 offers (Ball State and Western Illinois) really caught my attention. My dream has always been to play D1 level football and the offer from WIU really came out of the blue. Ball State also just reached out and offered me and I didn't have any real contact with them until they offered me. I've also been in touch lately with the coaches from Cornell, Williams and Mary and Yale."

Wiegold, who also saw his junior year baseball season cancelled on Tuesday by the IHSA filled us in on life under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The whole E Learning system at first has been hectic and it's been new for everyone. We have 6-7 classes a day and we get a lot of work and assignments so my focus has been to just keep up on my assignments and I'm getting everything done. I have a pretty good weight setup at home so I'm able to get my lifts in but I definitely miss working out with the team. My focus this off season has been to improve my overall speed and footwork along with adding more strength and I feel that I'm making a lot of progress this spring."

Wiegold is also excited for his upcoming 2020 season.

"We have a lot of talent coming back from last season. We had a really young team last season and we graduated just 5 seniors from last year's team. Everyone is working hard and we have great team chemistry. Everyone is in a big group chat and we all talk and check in on each other a lot."

Jackson Wiegold has multiple scholarship offers.

