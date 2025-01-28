Meet: 2026 QB Justin Miller

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Justin Miller
School: Wheaton South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Justin_Miller16
Instagram: justinm.22
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Major Sports Performance- Jordan Westerkamp, The Complete Qb- Taylor Graham, WWS 7on7 “spring league”
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17972483/675df0e8510a3c0c7770febe
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Will to win, Leadership, Teamwork, Passion, Work Ethic.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning Conference championships Freshman and Sophomore year with my teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Caleb Williams- The way he has handled adversity his rookie year and keeps pushing
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Previously played baseball and basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Dukane Conference- Filled with lots of great talents