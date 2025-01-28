Meet: 2026 OG Declan Gill

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Declan Gill

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @declan_gill74

Instagram: declangilll

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team Lifting/Speed/Agility O-Line Mafia (O-line Training) GPS (Galgano Performance System)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18442188/675489469f5fbca565302fd8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I would bring a winning attitude that has been instilled in me through my high school program. I have a team first attitude and my work ethic is off the charts!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the 2024 7A state title

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Creed Humphrey. I love how technically sound he plays the center position and his aggressive style of blocking

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Boxing

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Matt Mucha