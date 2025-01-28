Meet: 2026 OG Declan Gill

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Declan Gill
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
Position: OG
Twitter: @declan_gill74
Instagram: declangilll
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Team Lifting/Speed/Agility O-Line Mafia (O-line Training) GPS (Galgano Performance System)
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18442188/675489469f5fbca565302fd8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I would bring a winning attitude that has been instilled in me through my high school program. I have a team first attitude and my work ethic is off the charts!
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the 2024 7A state title
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Creed Humphrey. I love how technically sound he plays the center position and his aggressive style of blocking
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling, Boxing
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Matt Mucha