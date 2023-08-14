2023 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

2023 WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet Preseason Coaches Kickoff Show.

Make sure to join us live for the 2023 Fall WJOL Preseason Football Coaches Kickoff Show, which will be broadcasted live on location from Double J Sports Bar

(1001 Essington Road Joliet Il 60435) on Thursday, August 17th starting at 6PM CST.

This annual preseason kickoff show will feature every head varsity football coach from the entire WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet listening area on location. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend and we welcome fan interaction.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming audio at WJOL.com online as well as on the Audacy App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 21st season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

2023 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

TBA

#all games times are tentative at this point