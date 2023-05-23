Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Chris Fargo

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @fargochristian

Instagram: __chris_fargo__

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16175814/635f337202b2090a189b4442

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

i believe that i have great leadership qualities and i help improve any enviorment im in with my competitive mindset

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

playing Maine south during my sophomore season one of the most electric environment i have been in and a very intense game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

jay cutler , grew up watching the bears and would always remember him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

yes wrestling