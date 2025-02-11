Meet: 2027 WR Ayce Hawks

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ayce Hawks

School: Richwoods

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Aycehawks11

Instagram: _ineed11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest bucks

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19948310/671c85a14f4da7176018c089

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard worker and I never give up and I bring leadership and responsibility to the team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having 200 yards in my 4th varsity game ever

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell Beckham jr because I always wanted to craft my game around him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Marquan Gary