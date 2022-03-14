Meet: 2023 RB Tyler Dodd

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Tyler Dodd

School: Naperville Central

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @TylerDodd_21

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Winter & Spring Track. Individual Strength and Speed Training with virtual coaching from trainer, Marvin Boyd of South Florida

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16173775/6191be3d3df541031c14206a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Vanderbilt, Drake, Memphis, U of North Dakota, Minnesota State, UW-Plattville, Valparaiso, Univ. of St Thomas MN, Alabama A&M, Augustana, Cornell, Millikin, Oregon, Maryland, Toledo, East Carolina, Nebraska-Kearney, Michigan Tech, Puget Sound, Rhodes College, Whittier College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatility, Work Ethic, and dedication to mistake free football. I think I had no fumble turnovers and maybe one dropped pass for entire season.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Game against Metea Valley with 200 yards and 4 TDs. We were great with 4 star talent of WR Reggie Fleurima, but earning trust of team & coaches to use me as an added offensive threat opened up our offense to be explosive and gave me more confidence to be an important playmaker.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey, but love watching old games of Walter Payton. Payton was a complete player that blocked as hard as the OL, ran up the middle like a FB, beat you to the outside, and a weapon in pass game. He gave 110% on every play no matter the score or the Bears record. His work ethic was insane and was the ultimate teammate. I'm told he was an even better person off the field. Walter Payton is the RB I hope to copy both on and off the field.