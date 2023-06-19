Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nate Boylan

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: Long Snapper

Twitter: @NateBoylan

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Rubio Long Snapping Camps in Chicago and Las Vegas

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/15309019/636e7692f5610504ec928558

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, I have Alabama, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Ball State, Toledo, Pitt, U of Indy and Arizona Christian all following me on Twitter

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’ve been told I’m a great team hype man. I love cheering on my teammates and keeping the energy up.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Last year our team went to the 2nd round of playoffs for the first time since 2011 which was a huge highlight. Also when I played for Lockport Jr Porters in Pop Warner youth league, we won State, Regional and went to Nationals in Disney and placed 3rd in the Nation. That was a great experience playing against teams from other states.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Pat Scales is my favorite football player because he plays with a ton of energy and compassion. He also does a lot of charity work which I love to see.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I played baseball up until this year when I decided to focus more on football. I joined Track this year and threw shot put and discus