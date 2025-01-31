Meet: 2026 TE/DE Travis Dudycha

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Travis Dyducha
School: Huntley
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: TE/DE
Twitter: @TravisDudycha
Instagram: Travis_Dude19
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730875/674e5022c47d6c7ee0e6dc21
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working Football IG
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having 2 sacks a TD and a forced fumble in. Playoff game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Rob Gronkowski because he is a TE and physical player
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Justin scott