Meet: 2026 TE/DE Travis Dudycha

Name: Travis Dyducha

School: Huntley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @TravisDudycha

Instagram: Travis_Dude19

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730875/674e5022c47d6c7ee0e6dc21

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working Football IG

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having 2 sacks a TD and a forced fumble in. Playoff game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob Gronkowski because he is a TE and physical player

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Justin scott