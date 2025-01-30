USC officially announces additions to Chad Bowden's recruiting staff

USC has reshaped and bulked up its recruiting department on the heels of hiring general manager Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame last week.

The Trojans officially announced two more additions to the staff Thursday in hiring Dre Brown, who spent last year as the director of player personnel at Illinois, and Zaire Turner, who was Notre Dame's director of player personnel.

At USC, Brown will be executive director of scouting and personnel, and Turner is assistant athletic director of recruiting operations.

The Trojans also announced new titles for three existing recruiting staffers as Weston Zernechel is now director of recruiting (previously director of player personnel), Drew Fox is NFL pro liaison/high school scouting (previously assistant director of player personnel/pro liaison and Skylar Phan is director of recruiting strategy (previously director of recruiting operations).

"We're thrilled to welcome Zaire and Dre to USC," coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. "They are both highly successful and impactful people who will make a big difference for Trojan Football. With these new hires, our administration continues its commitment to the growth of our program. We're also excited to announce the promotion of three current personnel staff members because of their outstanding work. The future is bright here at USC!"