Name: Brady Augstin

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: OLB/QB/ATH

Twitter: @bradyaugstin

Instagram: bradyaugstin

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16458909/63668eee2aa7ab0748edad26

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Western IL, Iowa Western, Elmhurst, Augustana, Fort Valley State, Mckendree, Faulkner University.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Never gives up, work ethic, IQ, big defensive plays

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons. Plays like an animal. Never gives up hits hard makes huge plays.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

