Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Lucas Van Vlerah

School: Metea Valley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: CB

Twitter: @LVlerah

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14662986/63cf7cd7f5604d1054e300a9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ohio Wesleyan Minnesota- Duluth Pomona-Pitzer Central Methodist Kalamazoo Northwestern UW-Stout Illinois Wesleyan Carleton Macalester Knox Middlebury Amherst WashU Drake Bowdoin Butler Central College Carnegie Mellon Brown Carthage MIT RPI Johns Hopkins UW-Platteville Wesleyan University Minnesota State- Moorehead Carrol University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership and hard work. I’m sure this is a common answer to this question, but I was a captain on varsity this year on both the football and track team. On the Freshman and sophomore teams I was a captain for both Basketball and Football. As a 3 sport athlete, my time that I can dedicate to each sport has been limited, but I attend morning workouts for both football and basketball in the mornings while attending track practices in the afternoon.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the Eola Bowl against Waubonsie and my pick 6 against Neuqua

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tre’Davious White. Unlike other superstars such as Jalen Ramsey, I admire White’s class. He doesn’t showboat as much as other corners in the NFL even though he is one of the best.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Basketball