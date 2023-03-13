Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dillon Conway

School: Chicago Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @always_dill

Instagram: always.dill

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Offseason lifts with team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15664716/6338bf6002b1a60a68763472

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

North Dakota State University, Indiana State, Minnesota State University, and University of Minnesota-Duluth.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a strong work ethic and am a team player who is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team's success. I am also competitive and ambitious.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment has to be winning state after a 14-0 season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Jalen Ramsey. Not because of how good he is, but how he carries himself on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field