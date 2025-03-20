Meet: 2026 DB Trystin Decatoire

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Trystin Decatoire

School: Glenwood

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @TrystinDecatoi1

Instagram: trystindecatoire

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I run club indoor track with bulletproof athletics in the off season winter months.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14744267/6746507df944d22bcd5192a4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A very strong, determined, and disciplined work ethic.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Not only every time I step on the field with my brother, but the whole offseason process and prep I have really embraced and love.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Riley Moss, gives me inspiration through his work ethic and just being a true technician of his craft.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I Run Track.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Devyon Hill-Lomax