Meet: 2026 DB Trystin Decatoire

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Trystin Decatoire
School: Glenwood
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @TrystinDecatoi1
Instagram: trystindecatoire
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training I run club indoor track with bulletproof athletics in the off season winter months.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14744267/6746507df944d22bcd5192a4
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
A very strong, determined, and disciplined work ethic.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Not only every time I step on the field with my brother, but the whole offseason process and prep I have really embraced and love.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Riley Moss, gives me inspiration through his work ethic and just being a true technician of his craft.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I Run Track.
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Devyon Hill-Lomax