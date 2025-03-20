Meet: 2026 OT Dante Mordan

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dante Mordan

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @Dante_Mordan

Instagram: dante_mordan

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training FIST Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19893386/674d05239073481879bd0f1d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Smart, coachable, powerful, hard strike, long reach, explosive, and I don’t panic under pressure.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Leading a block for my running back, Hayden Bowman who ran the ball in for a touchdown.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Honestly, my teammate Wyatt Walick. He was able to play any position on the line no matter what and he always got the job done.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Volleyball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA

