Meet: 2026 OT Dante Mordan

Name: Dante Mordan
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: @Dante_Mordan
Instagram: dante_mordan
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training FIST Football
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19893386/674d05239073481879bd0f1d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Smart, coachable, powerful, hard strike, long reach, explosive, and I don’t panic under pressure.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Leading a block for my running back, Hayden Bowman who ran the ball in for a touchdown.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Honestly, my teammate Wyatt Walick. He was able to play any position on the line no matter what and he always got the job done.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Volleyball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA