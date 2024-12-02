2024-25 Northwestern Transfer Tracker

(Photo by AP)

WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2024-25. All players will be immediately eligible to play next season.

INCOMING TRANSFERS

LB Jack Sadowsky V

Status: Sophomore Years remaining: Two Previous school: Iowa State Northwestern bolstered its linebacker room on May 6 when former Iowa State linebacker Jack Sadowsky V announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Sadowsky played in all 26 games for the Cyclones over the last two seasons and collected a total of 62 tackles, 6.5 TFL and one sack. He started all 13 games as a freshman in 2023 and four last season, when he made the Academic All-Big 12 team. He has two years of eligibility remaining but could make it three by taking a redshirt year. Originally from Batavia (Ill.), Sadowsky was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2023 who chose Iowa State over offers from Kansas, Kansas State and Louisville, among others. Northwestern recruited Sadowsky out of high school but never offered. He will join former Batavia teammate, quarterback Ryan Boe, in Evanston.

DB Dillon Tatum

Status: Graduate Years remaining: Two Previous school: Michigan State Northwestern made an intra-Big Ten move on May 3, picking pick up a commitment from Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum. Tatum appeared in 22 games across three seasons for the Spartans, recording 62 tackles. He suffered a season-ending injury in their Week 1 matchup with Florida Atlantic in 2024 and medically redshirted the season, entering the portal on April 21. This move comes just four days after safety An'Darius Coffey transferred out of the program to Purdue. Tatum has versatility across the secondary, though he has played a significant majority of his snaps at cornerback for the Spartans. PFF reports that in 2023, when he started eight games for the Spartans and made 45 tackles, he played 448 of his 545 snaps at corner. Tatum was highly recruited as a four-star safety in the Class of 2022 from West Bloomfield (Mich.). He committed to Michigan State over 33 other offers, including Ohio State, Georgia and Notre Dame. NU associate head/safeties coach Harlon Barnett was the defensive backs coach that recruited Tatum to Michigan State.

C Talan Chandler

Status: Redshirt freshman Years remaining: Four Previous school: Missouri Northwestern added their fourth offensive lineman out of the transfer portal, and their first incoming player after the conclusion of spring, with Missouri center Talan Chandler. Chandler, who committed on April 25, is a different archetype from the previous trio, who were all grad transfers with just a year of eligibility remaining. He has all four years of football left at his disposal after appearing in one game as a true freshman for the Tigers and will be a valuable depth piece for an OL room that projects to lose both of its experienced centers in Jack Bailey and Jackson Carsello after the 2025 season. Chandler was a three-star in the Class of 2024 and committed to Missouri over six other offers, including Colorado. As a transfer, he had also took visits to Tulane and San Diego State.

DT Miguel Jackson

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous schools: Utah State, Charlotte Northwestern bolstered the middle of its defensive line on March 12 by landing grad transfer defensive tackle Miguel Jackson out of the portal. Jackson arrived at Northwestern for a visit on March 10 and announced he was a Wildcat two days later. Jackson spent the 2024 season at Utah State and the three previous years at Charlotte. His transfer tweet says he is 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, but he was listed at 6-foot, 290 last year at USU. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Jackson appeared in four games for the Aggies last season, with three starts, but missed the rest of the year with a reported shoulder injury. He finished the season with 12 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and had a season-high five stops against then-No. 12 Utah. Before arriving in Logan, Jackson played from 2021-23 at Charlotte. He appeared in 27 games, with 10 starts, for the 49ers, totaling 58 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss, as well as a blocked kick. An experienced veteran, Jackson figures to step into the DT rotation and occupy the spot vacated by Reginald Pearson, who exhausted his eligibility.

OL Martes Lewis

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous school: Minnesota Northwestern's 11th addition in the transfer portal is massive Minnesota offensive lineman Martes Lewis. Lewis measures 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds and started 13 games for the Gophers at right guard in the 2023 season. He started three games in 2024, two at right tackle, but played a utility/special teams role all season. He's a durable lineman who played all 39 games for the Gophers over the past three seasons. Lewis committed to Northwestern over competing offers from Purdue and Mississippi State. He will have a good shot at starting at guard next season, opposite fellow grad transfer and probable starter Evan Beerntsen from South Dakota State. Lewis was a three-star prospect out of Merrillville (Ind.) and committed to Minnesota over offers from Indiana, Cincinnati and Kansas, among others.

CB Fred Davis II

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous school: Clemson, UCF, Jacksonville State Northwestern landed an experienced, veteran cornerback on Jan. 8 in Fred Davis II. Davis began his career at Clemson, where he played three seasons for the Tigers from 2020-22. He then spent one season at UCF before transferring to Jacksonville State, where he had 16 tackles and four passes defensed in 13 games last season. Next season will mark the sixth year of college football for Davis, a tall and long corner who stands 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds. He figures to step into the starting role occupied the last two seasons by Theran Johnson, who transferred to Oregon after the 2024 season. Davis was a four-star prospect out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy and was ranked as the No. 52 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. He chose Clemson over offers from an offer list that included Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas.

OL Evan Beerntsen

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous school: South Dakota State Northwestern added a wealth of experience and a couple national titles to its offensive line when guard Evan Beerntsen from South Dakota State committed to the Wildcats out of the transfer portal. Beerntsen began his college career way back in 2019 and will be playing his seventh year of college football for the Wildcats. He's started the last three years for the Jackrabbits, earning first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference and second-team FCS All-America honors in 2024. He figures to step right into the starting lineup at guard, where the Wildcats have a critical need. Beerntsen played for current Northwestern offensive coordinator Zach Lujan for his first five years in Brookings. The Jackrabbits won FCS national titles in 2022 and 2023.

WR Griffin Wilde

Status: Sophomore Years remaining: Two Previous school: South Dakota State Wide receiver Griffin Wilde will reunite in Evanston with Northwestern offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, who held the same position on SDSU's staff when Wilde started his career as a Jackrabbit in 2023. Wilde should step right into a starting position at wide receiver, where the Wildcats have a critical need for both speed and production. His 70 receptions last year represent more than double what Northwestern's returning receivers had as a group last season. Wilde caught 70 passes for 1,147 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Jackrabbits in 2024, when he was the team's top target. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound speedster had seven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State in the season opener, and topped 100 yards receiving in five different games last season. He played in all 15 games for SDSU as a freshman in 2023, finishing with 20 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns, an average of 20.0 yards per reception.

TE Alex Lines

Status: Graduate Years remaining: At least two Previous schools: New Mexico State, Garden City C.C., Arizona, UNLV Tight end Alex Lines signed with Northwestern on Dec. 28. Lines has at least two years of eligibility remaining, but he says he has three years left after a circuitous start to his career that included a JUCO year. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Lines did not appear in a game for New Mexico State last season, but in 2023 he starred for Garden City, a junior college in Kansas. He recorded a team-high 31 receptions, leading to 309 yards and two touchdowns. Before Garden City, Lines played two seasons at Arizona in 2021-22 and one season at UNLV in 2020. In 2021, he played in 11 games with 10 catches for 138 yards for the Wildcats. Lines was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020 and committed to UNLV over 11 other offers, including Boise State, BYU and Utah.

QB Preston Stone

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous school: SMU Northwestern took a big step toward turning around a dismal 2024 season when SMU grad transfer quarterback Preston Stone became a Wildcat on Dec. 21. Stone, who was 13-3 as a starter at SMU and has one year of eligibility remaining, gives the Wildcats a veteran, proven winner at the most important position on the field. Stone was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in 2023, his lone season as the full-time starter for the Mustangs. In 12 starts, he threw for 3,197 yards (26th in the nation), with 28 touchdowns (11th) and just six interceptions. His passing efficiency rating of 161.3 was 13th in the nation, and his 15.5 average yards per completion ranked fifth. Stone had four games of at least 300 yards passing in 2023, and nine games with multiple passing touchdowns before breaking his leg in the last game of the regular season against Navy. Stone was a four-star prospect out of Dallas (Tex.) Parish Episcopal in 2021 and was ranked as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. He chose the hometown Mustangs over 46 -- 46! -- other offers, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

LB Yanni Karlaftis

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous school: Purdue Northwestern made a big splash in the transfer portal on Dec. 20 when former Purdue linebacker Yanni Karlaftis announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Karlaftis was a key cog in Purdue’s defense the past two seasons with 55 tackles in 2023 and 57 tackles in 2024, the third most on the team across the two campaigns. He gave the Wildcat coaching staff a pretty good preview of his talents when he recorded eight tackles in Northwestern’s 26-20 overtime win at Purdue. Karlaftis is the younger brother of former Purdue star and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis. Yanni was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 and ranked as the No. 188 prospect in the nation.

LS Liam Reardon

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous schools: Akron, Iowa Northwestern filled a hole on its special teams by landing long snapper Liam Reardon, a grad transfer from Akron. A Chicago native who attended Mt. Carmel High School, Reardon first walked on at Iowa, where he spent four years. He then earned a scholarship to Akron, where he played the 2024 season. Incredibly, Reardon tallied eight points for the Zips last season. He recovered a muffed punt in the end zone against Bowling Green and scored a two-point conversion against Eastern Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder will replace previous long snapper Will Halkyard, a three-year starter who transferred to TCU earlier this month.

WR Chase Farrell

Status: Redshirt freshman Years remaining: Four Previous school: Stanford Wide receiver Chase Farrell committed to Stanford over Northwestern as a high schooler in the Class of 2024. But after a redshirt season in Palo Alto, the Wildcats claimed a recruiting victory by winning him back via the transfer portal. Farrell, a 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, was a high-school track star, winning All-State honors. He ran the fastest 100-meter dash by a freshman in 2021. His final high school personal record in the 100 was a blisteringly quick 10.38 seconds. He held 11 total offers out of high school including Oregon, Washington and Utah. Farrell will add some much needed speed to a wide receiver room that is graduating its top two targets in AJ Henning and Bryce Kirtz.

OT Xavior Gray

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous schools: Liberty, Akron WildcatReport can confirm that tackle Xavior Gray from Liberty is Northwestern's first transfer commitment of the 2024-25 cycle. Gray was a First-Team All-Conference USA selection and has started 23 games for the Flames in the last two seasons after transferring in from Akron. Gray is a massive 6-foot-8, 340-pounder who projects to fill the hole at right tackle left by the graduation of Ben Wrather. Gray was a two-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2019 and committed to Akron over offers from UMass and Robert Morris. His profile as a transfer jumped substantially and he committed to Northwestern over at least one other public offer, from Miami (Fla.).

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

S An'Darius Coffey

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Previous school: Memphis Northwestern barely got a chance to know An'Darius Coffey. The former Memphis safety, who just transferred to Northwestern in December and took part in spring practice, re-entered the portal and transferred to Purdue on April 29, WildcatReport confirmed. Coffey will be reunited in West Lafayette with new defensive backs coach Charles Clark, who coached Coffey when he was at Memphis. That relationship no doubt played a role in Coffey's decision to leave. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Coffey, who made 25 tackles for the Tigers in 2024, figured to add depth for the Wildcats and help replace the loss of veteran Devin Turner, a who transferred to Baylor. We don't know if NU's post-spring depth chart at safety may have also influenced Coffey's decision to leave. Coffey was a three-star prospect out of Winona (Miss.) in the Class of 2020 and chose Memphis over offers from Duke, Ole Miss and Tulane, among others. Destination: Purdue

OL Cooper Lovelace

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace entered the transfer portal after one season at Northwestern. He is currently petitioning the NCAA for one more year of eligibility, which would be his seventh in college football. Lovelace appeared in 11 games for the Wildcats in 2024 and made eight starts on the offensive line, all at left guard after the injury to Week 1 starter Nick Herzog. He entered the portal shortly after Northwestern landed transfer OL Talan Chandler from Missouri. Lovelace came to Northwestern after two seasons at USC, following a three-year stint at Butler Community College. Destination: TBD

QB/WR Mike Wright

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Mike Wright told ESPN's Pete Thamel on April 16 that he was entering the transfer portal, seeking a sixth year of college football. Wright transferred to Northwestern from Mississippi State before the 2024 season and won the starting quarterback battle in fall camp. Wright's stint was short, however, lasting just two games -- a narrow 13-6 win over Miami (Ohio) and a tough 26-20 overtime loss to Duke -- before being replaced by Jack Lausch. He went 38-for-66 passing in three game appearances for the Wildcats, with one interception, and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Hoping to use his elite speed to find a way back onto the field, Wright went through spring ball at wide receiver before announcing his decision. Wright began his career at Vanderbilt in 2020. He played three seasons for the Commodores before transferring to Mississippi State for the 2023 season. He used his COVID waiver to play at Northwestern in 2024. After playing in just three games, he will use his redshirt year to play the 2025 season. Wright was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy. He committed to Vanderbilt over 21 other offers, including Northwestern. Destination: TBD

WR Calvin Johnson II

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Wide receiver Calvin Johnson II entered the transfer portal on April 15. Johnson had 11 catches for 121 yards in 2024 and was the program's leading returning receiver heading into 2025 with 176 career yards. The wide receiver depth chart was uncertain with the addition of Griffin Wilde from South Dakota State and other returners like Frank Covey IV and Hayden Eligon II, but Johnson was anticipated to start or heavily contribute to the receiving rotation in 2025. Johnson was a three-star commit to Northwestern's Class of 2021 after playing quarterback at French Camp (Miss.). Johnson had been committed to Navy but a deluge of offers reopened his recruitment, and the Wildcats picked up his commitment on Signing Day over finalists Penn State, Duke, TCU and Vanderbilt. Destination: Tulsa

LB Kenny Soares

Status: Graduate Years remaining: Two Linebacker Kenny Soares announced on X that he will be entering the portal as a grad student with two years of eligibility remaining. Soares was the first player to enter the portal for Northwestern in the 2025 calendar year and did so after the first week of spring practice. Soares was Northwestern's Sam linebacker last season, a hybrid between a defensive lineman and linebacker. The Wildcats run much of their defense out of a nickel base with two linebackers, and Soares was their third linebacker who played when they opted for a more physical 4-3 front. His playing time fluctuated throughout the season and though he appeared in all 12 games, he played 30+ snaps in just four of them. With the addition of Purdue transfer linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, Soares may have felt like the odd man out once again. Soares recorded 57 tackles and 2.5 sacks across three seasons and was also a productive special teams player for the Wildcats. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and committed to Northwestern over 13 other offers including Colorado, Indiana and Maryland. Destination: NC State

CB Theran Johnson

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Cornerback Theran Johnson is transferring out of Northwestern after a season in which he was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Johnson was the only Wildcat to be named to any of the conference's top three teams. Johnson was the team's foremost cover corner and started 23 games the past two seasons. Johnson was a three-star recruit out of high school that committed to Northwestern over nine other offers, including Notre Dame, Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan. Destination: Oregon

OL Josh Thompson

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Right guard Josh Thompson is transferring out of Northwestern after two straight seasons of 10+ starts at guard. Thompson came on in relief of Zachary Franks in Week 2 of 2023 and started every game he was healthy for since. He was voted All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media in 2024 and had the offense's second-best PFF grade with a 74.9. Thompson was a three-star prospect out of Fenton (Mich.) in the Class of 2021. Northwestern was Thompson's only Power Four offer out of high school and the Wildcats won his recruitment over a series of seven MAC schools. But you can bet there will be plenty of Power Four interest for the veteran guard as a transfer this time around. Destination: LSU

S Devin Turner

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Northwestern suffered a significant blow on National Signing Day when two-year starting safety Devin Turner announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Turner had just received All-Big Ten honorable mention the day before his announcement for his play in 2024, when he had a team-high three interceptions. He was coming off one of the best performances of his career in the season finale against Illinois, when he came up with two interceptions, including a pick-6. Turner was a valuable contributor in 2022 as a true freshman, making three starts, and was a fixture in the defensive backfield for the next two seasons. In all, he appeared in 32 games over three seasons, making 26 starts. He totaled 162 tackles, four interceptions and 12 passes defensed for the Wildcats. A three-star safety in the Class of 2022 out of Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star, Turner chose Northwestern over 13 other offers, including six from Power Four programs. Destination: Baylor

WR Reggie Fleurima

Status: Junior Years remaining: Two Wide receiver Reggie Fleurima was a big get for the Wildcats when he signed in the Class of 2022, a much-hyped, four-star prospect out of Naperville (Ill.) Central who looked to have all the tools for success at the next level. But he left Northwestern with just seven game appearances and no statistics, as he was never able to carve out a role in a crowded wide receiver room Fleurima committed to Northwestern over 13 other Power Four offers, including Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State and Illinois. Fleurima, who graduated from Northwestern in just three years, won the distinguished Irving Kabiller Memorial Award for his leadership qualities and commitment to professional development in 2023. Destination: Slippery Rock

LS Will Halkyard

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Long snapper Will Halkyard entered the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility after snapping for Northwestern for the past three seasons. He already has a Northwestern degree and is expected to receive his Master's in June. Halkyard committed to Northwestern as a preferred walkon in the Class of 2020 but was put on scholarship as he became a starting specialist. He appeared in 40 games for the Wildcats, per NUSports.com. Halkyard played his high school football at Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West, a program that has produced Wildcats like linebacker Greyson Metz and Class of 2024 tackle Michael O'Connell. He also had a close bond with kicker Jack Olsen, punter Hunter Renner and linebacker Xander Mueller, all Chicagoland products whose relationship went back to youth football in the western suburbs. Destination: TCU

OUTGOING WALKON TRANSFERS

