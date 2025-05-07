Kirk Ferentz, 105 Roster Limit, and CFB as a Whole: "It's Chaos"

Ferentz addresses the team following open spring practice. (Photo by © Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Prior to Iowa's open spring practice on April 26, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken insisted "parties in the $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit redo the part of the proposed settlement involving roster limits" per the Associated Press. The move would force the NCAA to roll back its 105-man roster limit for FBS football programs, seeking to grandfather the ruling in, allowing programs like Iowa to maintain a roster of a larger size, working down from the previous number that was closer to 130. For the Hawkeyes, the initial move by the NCAA to force the 105-man roster limit is contrary to how they've done things for many years, bringing in walk-ons to the program and developing some into NFL-caliber talent. Chances are, had the 105-man limit been in place for the last few decades, players like Quinn Schulte, Jack Koerner, Kaden Wetjen, Joe Evans, Brett Greenwood, Dallas Clark, Kevin Casper, Sean Considine and others wouldn't be household names in the state of Iowa and beyond. As one can imagine, Kirk Ferentz isn't happy with the situation, nor the NCAA for how they've handled the bevy of changes in college sports the last several years. "It's pretty emblematic of where we're at in college football," Ferentz lamented following Iowa's open spring practice. "It's April 26 right now, and a lot of us still don't know what the rules are moving forward. I don't want to say it's frustrating, but it's pretty indicative of the last couple years. Hopefully all this stuff will get settled at some point, and hopefully by July 1st we'll know what the hell we're doing here moving into the season."

Ferentz and the Iowa staff actually tried to do quite a lot about it following the end of the 2024 regular season. The staff informed players who they didn't see making one of the 105 roster spots where they stood. "We had some guys that were just good team guys, that we had to tell back -- well, we didn't have to tell, apparently, back in December, but we all felt it was the right thing to do. We were not going to be able to guarantee the spot in the spring," Ferentz said. "I thought the right thing to do is tell the guys, then allow them to stay with us [through the bowl game]." Some opted to stick on the roster through the spring, while others entered the transfer portal, took visits to other programs and committed elsewhere. "A lot of guys found good homes," Ferentz said. "I don't know how many would have been starters ever -- you can't predict that. ... They were all good team guys that helped us go and operate well." The list of those that transferred varied from freshmen walk-ons with potential, like safety Graham Eben and kicker Tripp Woody to fringe two-deep players like defensive end Caden Crawford and tight end Johnny Pascuzzi.