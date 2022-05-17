Meet: 2024 DL Marques Easley
Name: Marques Easley
School: Peoria Manuel
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @Marqueseasley10
Instagram: Marques
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15846793/613ee55919b03005947c9f2e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Heart and love and work ethic
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis he had hart for the whole team and love