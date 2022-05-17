 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 DL Marques Easley
Meet: 2024 DL Marques Easley

Name: Marques Easley

School: Peoria Manuel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @Marqueseasley10

Instagram: Marques

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15846793/613ee55919b03005947c9f2e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Heart and love and work ethic

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis he had hart for the whole team and love

