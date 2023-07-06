Meet: 2024 DL Oswaldo Macias
Name: Oswaldo Macias
School: Stagg
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @OswaldoMacias24
Instagram: _Waldi_21
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. I’ve been working out everyday in the gym and training at the field getting better at my posting and technique
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15136606/6388c4287bd2f4035c72f361
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Olivet university and UWP pioneers
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hard work and dedication and a thrive to be better and get better
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
This one big hit I got in a game, the feeling of being in that field
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Nick bosa, because of how good of a player her is and his mentality and technique in the league just one of the best
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and wrestling