Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Oswaldo Macias

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @OswaldoMacias24

Instagram: _Waldi_21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I’ve been working out everyday in the gym and training at the field getting better at my posting and technique

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15136606/6388c4287bd2f4035c72f361

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Olivet university and UWP pioneers

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work and dedication and a thrive to be better and get better

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

This one big hit I got in a game, the feeling of being in that field

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick bosa, because of how good of a player her is and his mentality and technique in the league just one of the best

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and wrestling