Name: Colton Lenz

School: Naperville Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @ColtonLenz5

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Powerhouse Barbell Club and Naperville Warriors rugby.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16465050/63681e88b023a304c803db7d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, some of the colleges that are following me are Lake Forest College, Cornell College, Eastern Michigan University, Oberlin College, North Central College, Greenville University, Millikin University, Concordia University, Upper Iowa University, Augustana College, Loras College, Yale University, Mckendree University, Carthage College, and University of Wisconsin La Crosse.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

One unique quality that I would bring to a college football program is my work ethic. I want college coaches to know that I will never stop working and always give 110% in every situation. I am always looking to improve as a player, using my coach’s feedback to get better on the field. I know how important school is and will continue to work to maintain a high GPA. Being a good teammate is also something that is a priority for me. Regardless of what my role is on the team, I will always be there to help and support my teammates. Football is my passion and there is no place I’d rather be than on that field with my team.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One of my favorite moments so far in my football career was beating our rival, Naperville North, in overtime when we played at North Central College.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons. He plays fast and aggressive which makes him fun to watch.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Up until this school year, I played hockey and baseball. This spring, I am going to play rugby for the the Naperville Warriors.