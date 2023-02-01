Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joshua Burke

School: Leo

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @josh_5xx

Instagram: joshh.5x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15805079/638a69627bdd52065868f9d2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Dedication, very coachable, mental strengeth, work ethic and natural leadership abilities.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going off and making 12 tackles my sophomore season on varsity, during the last game. (prep bowl) Making a 12 yard sack on a quarterback my freshmen year, against our rivals. (on varsity) Making teams fear running to my side Opponents telling me how great I am

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Shady McCoy - He is confident and extremely crafty. OBJ and Ray Lewis get an honorable mention.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling