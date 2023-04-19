Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kevin Nava

School: Larkin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 176 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @KevinNava05

Instagram: Gst_Kzvin

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I am training off season as I’m going to the gym 6 days a week and keeping up with football workouts as well.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16615256/631c10cd5ef69509d0dbaa22

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am always looking to improve on and off the field. No matter the circumstances I face, I will find a way to overcome my obstacles and better myself. I wanna be a leader as I am discipline enough to keep up with school, work and football and make sure I manage to keep up with my grades. I am a strong person that’s ready for the next never and willing to outwork anyone. I’ve been training to improve my skills with my agility,balance, change of direction and explosiveness. I play until the end I don’t give up no matter the circumstances. I am always ready for what’s next. I really enjoy learning new skills and constantly seeking out new learning opportunities.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Most of my favorite moments that I have was knowing that I have improved skill wise and being able to read players in the field. I al always looking forward to put on mass on myself to get stronger and improve my speed as well as my knowledge on the plays that happening on the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lavonte David is my favorite football player since is ranked as one of the highest linebackers in the NFL, which motivates me to become the best out there.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play volleyball and I’m gonna do track in spring.