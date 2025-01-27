Meet: 2026 K/P Grant Urban

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Grant Urban

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @granturban15

Instagram: grant.urban

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Chris Nendick trained and Chris Sailer Kicking camps.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17751632/674cd62ca523797f61badb07

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very coachable, I am a 3 sport athlete, and I am a really good teammate.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Kicking a game winner my freshman year and playing against Loyola in the semi finals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brandon Aubrey because he is an amazing kicker with insane range and amazing accuracy.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play soccer and volleyball along with football

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Gavin Ellison of Naperville Central. Very solid kicker.