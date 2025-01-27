Meet: 2026 TE/LB Tyler Hvorcik

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tyler Hvorcik

School: Glenbard North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @tyler_hvorcik3

Instagram: tylerhvorcik6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17822528/672d2709e344a875a159d2f5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and energy

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rivals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly, he plays the same position as me and I like his style and who he is as a person.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

wrestling and lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Talyn Taylor