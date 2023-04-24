Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Matthew Janiak

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @MatthewJaniak3

Instagram: @MatthewJaniak

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Off-season includes wrestling season just finishing up placing 6th in the IHSA 3A class and time in the weight room and on the field. 2 new off season personal records included a 330lb bench and 500lb squat as of March 18

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14698332/631f5246f31caa021054ec8e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Talking with and visiting.. University of St. Thomas Minnesota State Moorehead Eastern Illinois St. Ambrose Quincy University Concordia St. Paul Olivet Nazarene Roosevelt University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring a fire to the defense. I can read and react to the ball, I bring a effort and grind to all aspects of the program whether it’s school, weight room, on the field, or just in life. I can be a unique player for the team because of the skill and power I bring the defense.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment from my football career was definitely winning conference this past season after our week 9 win over Joliet West that advanced us to the 8A playoffs. The feeling of achieving that with guys that were basically family was unforgettable.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is definitely Tom Brady and that is for no other reason then he is the greatest of all time.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling- 2x IHSA 3A All-State