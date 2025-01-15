Meet: 2027 WR Joey Serpico

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joey Serpco

School: Downers Grove North

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Joey_serpico

Instagram: Joey_serpico7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Supreme

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2MF7JC

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My catching strength

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing together with all my boys

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman because he wasn’t the biggest or fastest guy out there

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Brought up for playoffs

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Not sure