Meet: 2027 WR Joey Serpico

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Joey Serpco
School: Downers Grove North
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Joey_serpico
Instagram: Joey_serpico7
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Supreme
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2MF7JC
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My catching strength
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing together with all my boys
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julian Edelman because he wasn’t the biggest or fastest guy out there
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Brought up for playoffs
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Not sure