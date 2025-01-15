Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 15, 2025
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top Class of 2026 targets in Illinois
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 cycle.

Today, we begin with Illinois, a constant for the Badgers due to its geographical location.

Number of Illinois athletes on the current roster (including the 2025 high school and portal class): 16

Number of known offers extended in Illinois in 2026 class: 16

Hotspot(s): Bolingbrook, Nazareth Academy

Notable past recruits from Illinois: O'Brien Schofield, Scott Tolzien, Kraig Appleton, Jon Budmayr, Warren Herring, Dan Voltz, Garret Dooley, Troy Fumagalli, TJ Edwards, David Edwards, Kendric Pryor, Jack Sanborn, Izayah Green-May, Austin Brown, Darrion Dupree, Kyan Berry-Johnson, Grant Stec and Jaylen Williams, among others.

TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN ILLINOIS 

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In