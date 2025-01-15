Meet: 2026 OL/DL Tanner Jacobs

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Tanner Jacobs
School: Maroa Forsyth
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot- 1
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: OL/DE
Twitter: @Tanner2026
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training I attend 8 to 10 college camps each summer
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12842050/66f9b57a342e1bec1efaa55e
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Effort, coachable, violent, agile lineman
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Starting both sides of ball as junior helping team get 2nd in state 2024
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
.Aaron Donald, he has violent hands and he is 6'2" and dominates
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Track in spring. I also played basketball and baseball Fresh/soph year
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
I like going to Big Man camps to go against players that are bigger/older