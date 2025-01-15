Meet: 2026 OL/DL Tanner Jacobs

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tanner Jacobs

School: Maroa Forsyth

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot- 1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: OL/DE

Twitter: @Tanner2026

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I attend 8 to 10 college camps each summer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12842050/66f9b57a342e1bec1efaa55e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Effort, coachable, violent, agile lineman

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting both sides of ball as junior helping team get 2nd in state 2024

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

.Aaron Donald, he has violent hands and he is 6'2" and dominates

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track in spring. I also played basketball and baseball Fresh/soph year

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I like going to Big Man camps to go against players that are bigger/older