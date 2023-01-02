Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joe Palermo

School: Glenbard North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @J.palermo59

Instagram: Joepalermo_59

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist football academy

D1 athletics

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2Jh3Et

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes. Elmhurst college and lake forest have shown some interest. Along with other cciw schools, as well as some d2s.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m knowledgeable on the feld and can lead well. I’m a hard worker and won’t quit. I also can perform well under pressure

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Kenwood at Gatley week 1 of the season, coming back to beat a team everyone thought we were gonna lose to was exciting. Also beating rivals lake park.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason kelce. The tenacity he brings to the game is great and I admire the way he leads his team.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track