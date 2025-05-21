Meet: 2028 OL Mattie Rubino

Name: Mattie Rubino

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @MattieRubino77

Instagram: mattierubino9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training FIST football academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16549030/6743d2516500a4d2609cf84b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My unique qualities are my leadership. I am able to turn the attitude of a team around with a few words. I love helping others and sharing the knowledge I have gained with them. I also bring a unique work ethic of constantly getting better at what I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to play with people I consider family every Friday night and putting it all out on the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Tim Tebow. I say this because how dedicated and motivated he was to win.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jaylen Torres St Francis