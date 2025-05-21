Meet: 2028 ATH Elijah Donahue

Name: Elijah Donahue
School: Glenbard South
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 162 pounds
Position: RB/DB/Slot
Twitter: @Don_Lijah03
Instagram: L1jah_3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training ETS performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22671562/66f9a088d577bf871b6c9fc3
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Versatility I can line up anywhere on the field at RB,WR, and CB
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
First Varsity touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jamarr Chase because he plays so smooth and with confidence
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Devontae Cook