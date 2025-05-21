Meet: 2028 ATH Elijah Donahue

Name: Elijah Donahue

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 162 pounds

Position: RB/DB/Slot

Twitter: @Don_Lijah03

Instagram: L1jah_3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training ETS performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22671562/66f9a088d577bf871b6c9fc3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatility I can line up anywhere on the field at RB,WR, and CB

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First Varsity touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jamarr Chase because he plays so smooth and with confidence

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Devontae Cook