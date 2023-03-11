Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nick Dillon

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE/OG

Twitter: @NickDillon56

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

As of now working with former NFL defensive end Derek Walker, coming into next year versatile. Looking to prove my love for contact on the defensive side as well.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15194866/63e1f31af327a4080866de74

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Absolute hard work. Going to the next rep as a retry, as a clean slate. I don’t belive in perfect but i sure do strive for it.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I would love to say, the sweet satisfaction of laying someone out. Winning the football games. Feeling helmets collide. But as much as i love that. I have to say the moments with teammates tops it all.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I just have to say reggie white. Go watch a highlight video, and than come back to me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lift, Lift and some more lifting.