Name: Jaivin Young

School: Warren Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @jaivinyng

Instagram: jaivin.yng

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

OL Mafia, BOOM, Off season team lifting.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15880314/63b6048fd2263c05ec3dfea8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard Working hard head, grind out mentality, always looking to getting better

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Sophomore year starting on Varsity making it to the second round, Junior year making it to quarterfinals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis, because he fueled and pointed his anger into football and used his anger to get where he got.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track And Field