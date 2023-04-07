Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jake VandeWiele

School: East Moline United

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @jakevandewiele

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Yes --at UTHS. I lift at 6 AM three mornings a week supplemented with regular Athletic PE activities. The Seniors also gather on Sunday afternoons for cardio and technique work.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15750181/63472c0764e0420510b51730

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

North Dakota State; Lindenwood; Middle Tennessee; Augustana SD; Augustana RI; St. Ambrose; Carthage; Olivet Nazarene

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

6'9" wingspan; I play smart and with class. I don't draw unsportsmanlike penalties. Work ethic--one of the 1st to arrive and last to leave practice. Good moral character-- I am trustworthy.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Blocking some of the best defenders in IL like Loyola Academy's Brooks Bahr; Moline's All-State DE Hyson Bey-Buie; and 2 yrs. in a row Alleman's Charlie Jagusah.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Mathew Kelley my current HS quarterback. It is MY job to protect him & his blind side.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Bass Fishing