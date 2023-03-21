Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: John McGurk

School: New Trier

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JohnMcG28533311

Instagram: johnmcgurk2006

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14801366/63876f7590eec3053c9d5406

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes: Wash U, Brown, Columbia, Middlebury, Penn, Butler, Washington & Lee

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Size, and willingness to do whatever it takes to win. Also the ability to form close bonds with my teammates that makes everyone on the team better.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My whole season last year, as we started out 0-3, but we fought our way back and nearly pulled off an improbable win against Maine South to push us into the playoffs. Despite the bad outcome, we showed that we are going to improve and be a problem next year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julio Jones. I was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia until I was 10, and I was a big falcons fan. Julio was our star player, and his skills and work ethic inspire me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field (Shot-put)