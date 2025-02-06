Meet: 2026 DE/LB Mickael Byrd

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Mickael Byrd

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DE/LB

Twitter: @M1ckael3

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16459631/673604d15e7ee7011900715a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great hands at the point of attack and a fast get off

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

4th down open field tackle to seal the game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Max crosby, great personality and energy on the field matches how i play.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Marquise Elzy