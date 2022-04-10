Meet: 2024 OL Kyle Baltazar

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Kyle Baltazar

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @kylebaltazar75

Instagram: Kyle_baltazar55

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14754014/61774ebd0c54170520380b80

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My relentless work ethic, and desire to be the best at what I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being pulled up to varsity and those guys taking me under their wing and teaching me

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quentin Nelson, because they way he plays is what I try my best to do everyday, like how he will do everything he can to finish his block and play.