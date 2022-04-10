Meet: 2024 OL Kyle Baltazar
Name: Kyle Baltazar
School: Loyola Academy
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 275 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: @kylebaltazar75
Instagram: Kyle_baltazar55
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14754014/61774ebd0c54170520380b80
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My relentless work ethic, and desire to be the best at what I do.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being pulled up to varsity and those guys taking me under their wing and teaching me
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quentin Nelson, because they way he plays is what I try my best to do everyday, like how he will do everything he can to finish his block and play.