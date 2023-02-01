Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Reece Wagner

School: West Aurora

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @ReeceWagner_2

Instagram: reecewagner_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Throw it deep

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/15764014/63c85835da50cd0e687e21d5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Williams, Drake, multiple coaches following me from a plethora of colleges

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I lead by example and with my voice, I will bust it in the weight room and always be the hardest working guy no matter my role

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing up on sophomores as a freshman, all the camps I have been to, beating Yorkville my sophomore year, learning behind Gino Martino

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow. Confident, not cocky. A trait you need to have to play quarterback

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball