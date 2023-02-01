Meet: 2024 QB Reece Wagner
Name: Reece Wagner
School: West Aurora
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @ReeceWagner_2
Instagram: reecewagner_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Throw it deep
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/video/3/15764014/63c85835da50cd0e687e21d5
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Williams, Drake, multiple coaches following me from a plethora of colleges
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I lead by example and with my voice, I will bust it in the weight room and always be the hardest working guy no matter my role
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing up on sophomores as a freshman, all the camps I have been to, beating Yorkville my sophomore year, learning behind Gino Martino
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe Burrow. Confident, not cocky. A trait you need to have to play quarterback
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball