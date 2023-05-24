Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Sean Winton

School: York

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @SeanWinton3

Instagram: Sean_winton4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Working out with BSF Training 5-6 days a week, and I’m on York 7on7 (Westmont Yard)

Hudl:

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

WashU, Carnegie Melon, Upper Iowa

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have a strong and accurate arm, and can read a defense very efficiently.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going undefeated my sophomore and Junior year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen, He is a leader for his team and can make throws from anywhere on the field and has unique athletic ability that he puts to use when need be.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball