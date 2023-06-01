Meet: 2024 RB Donovan McNeal
Name: Donovan McNeal
School: Warren Township
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @Donovanmcneal9
Instagram: Donnym_21
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Boom and Win performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15875642/63f00bd82348d50440e83f50
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yes d2 and one d1 Toledo
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Strength leadership work ethic and discipline
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
making family bonds and winning with my close friends
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Nick Chubb because he’s underrated
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and track