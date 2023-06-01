Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Donovan McNeal

School: Warren Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Donovanmcneal9

Instagram: Donnym_21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Boom and Win performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15875642/63f00bd82348d50440e83f50

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes d2 and one d1 Toledo

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Strength leadership work ethic and discipline

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

making family bonds and winning with my close friends

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Chubb because he’s underrated

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and track