Published Mar 25, 2025
Meet: 2028 QB Ryan DAndrea
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM

Name: Ryan DAndrea

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: `165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @RyanDAndrea7

Instagram: ryandandrea7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Next level Athletics

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23720036/671fe0d8ca6485df89e5508e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Skill and playmaking

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Throwing touchdown passes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen because he delivers when it matters

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kameron McGee