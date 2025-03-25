Meet: 2028 QB Ryan DAndrea

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Ryan DAndrea
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: `165 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @RyanDAndrea7
Instagram: ryandandrea7
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Next level Athletics
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23720036/671fe0d8ca6485df89e5508e
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Skill and playmaking
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Throwing touchdown passes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen because he delivers when it matters
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kameron McGee