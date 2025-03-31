Meet: 2026 OL Zebadiah Maxwell

Name: Zebadiah Maxwell

School: Seneca

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18026008/6703e968eb7507751715913b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing our Rivals twice in the football season and beating them twice

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt was my favorite player as a kid, but as I have gotten older my favorite player has been Bobby Wagner becuase of how hard he hits and his work ethic

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes I throw in track discus and shot put and I play basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Cooper Hofman - Durand/Pecatonica