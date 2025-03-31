Meet: 2028 QB Liam Kearney

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Liam Kearney
School: Glenbrook South
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: `160 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @liamkearney29
Instagram: liamkearney_9
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training QB Won, QB1 Bliss TNT Ignite 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22649421/6721a9930d72f28d4ea2e24a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Tall, left-handed QB. Lots of zip on throws over the middle. Able to stretch the defense with down field throws. Easily evade defenders in the backfield and able to get throws off from all platforms. Fast
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Coming back from an injury and beating New Trier.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen, great story. Model my game after him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Dressed but not played
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Brad Fitzgibbon