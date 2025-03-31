Meet: 2028 QB Liam Kearney

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Liam Kearney

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: `160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @liamkearney29

Instagram: liamkearney_9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training QB Won, QB1 Bliss TNT Ignite 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22649421/6721a9930d72f28d4ea2e24a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Tall, left-handed QB. Lots of zip on throws over the middle. Able to stretch the defense with down field throws. Easily evade defenders in the backfield and able to get throws off from all platforms. Fast

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back from an injury and beating New Trier.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen, great story. Model my game after him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Dressed but not played

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Brad Fitzgibbon