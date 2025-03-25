Meet: 2026 RB Dylan Graves

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Dylan Graves
School: Tuscola
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @DylanGraves26
Instagram: dylan_graves10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Several College Camps
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17026070/678ef863a3140d8781edd101
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great teamate and my deep passion for football.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
First Freshman start on Varsity, ran for 228 yards and 3 TD’s. Being named MVP my Junior year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Caleb Williams, huge Bears fan
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Track & Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Lane Wheelwright from Farmington