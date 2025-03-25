Meet: 2026 RB Dylan Graves

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dylan Graves

School: Tuscola

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @DylanGraves26

Instagram: dylan_graves10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Several College Camps

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17026070/678ef863a3140d8781edd101

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great teamate and my deep passion for football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First Freshman start on Varsity, ran for 228 yards and 3 TD’s. Being named MVP my Junior year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Caleb Williams, huge Bears fan

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track & Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Lane Wheelwright from Farmington