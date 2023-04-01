Meet: 2024 RB/S Tommy Davis
Name: Tommy Davis
School: Normal Community
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB/S
Twitter: @_tommydavis29
Instagram: Tommydavis4_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15930859/63716fdb9a9be10798ab2605
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
ISU, Benedictine, St. Norbert, Indiana St.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great vision great speed great attitude ready to learn
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making it to the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshaun lynch
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track