Name: Tommy Davis

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/S

Twitter: @_tommydavis29

Instagram: Tommydavis4_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15930859/63716fdb9a9be10798ab2605

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

ISU, Benedictine, St. Norbert, Indiana St.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great vision great speed great attitude ready to learn

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making it to the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshaun lynch

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track