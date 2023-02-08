Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ethan Enriquez

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 169 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @EthanMicah08

Instagram: ethanmicah_8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Athletic Konnection and WinPerformance (Pete)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15837559/6385360890eeb0050826b005

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’d say my work ethic and availability. I try my best to be one of the hardest workers in the room and I can play a range of positions like SS, FS, CB, Nickel, RB, and a little slot. As long as a I get an offer, I’ll play any position.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Currently winning state, it felt amazing playing at Champaign

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor inspired me the be the player I am. He was very downhill, aggressive, but smart. During games I try to disguise and come downhill and fast as a I can, especially in the run.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track (100m and 200m)