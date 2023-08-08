Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jace Hackman

School: Pekin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @jacehackman

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16037719/6387d0c70c54fa04408169f6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, I have more than two dozen actively following and reaching out for visits.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I can dunk a basketball and have been timed in 40 at 4.68.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My game ending sack in a close game vs Morton and win over Normal Community in Second Round of Playoffs on my birthday.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Gronk

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, Basketball, Track, and Golf Freshman year when football was cancelled.