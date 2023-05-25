Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kaleb Ellis

School: Immaculate Conception College Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @kaleb_e3

Instagram: @kaleb_e3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Athletic Konnection Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15044406/6395452aa0184c0948ce9d5f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NDSU, and a few D3 schools

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My speed, my work ethic, and the ability to take in coaching and implement it into my play style

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

By far winning the 2022 3a State Championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon Diggs, his ability to create space with his route running and the way he is a threat to all levels of the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, and Track