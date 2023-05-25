Meet: 2024 WR/DB Kaleb Ellis
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Kaleb Ellis
School: Immaculate Conception College Prep
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @kaleb_e3
Instagram: @kaleb_e3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Athletic Konnection Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15044406/6395452aa0184c0948ce9d5f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NDSU, and a few D3 schools
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
My speed, my work ethic, and the ability to take in coaching and implement it into my play style
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
By far winning the 2022 3a State Championship
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stefon Diggs, his ability to create space with his route running and the way he is a threat to all levels of the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball, and Track