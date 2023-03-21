Meet: 2024 WR/DB Jayvon Evans
Name: Jayvon Evans
School: Taft
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 167 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @JayEvansDB
Instagram: Theywannahatejay
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15594578/637a91c10660c4052cc5c597
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Augustana, Ball state, upper Iowa
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work,Determination,Leadership, and Action.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Most likely my 2 interception 1 pick 6 game against a great team during city playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tie between Prime and Jalen Ramsey mainly because of how much similar their attitudes are to mine
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track, Weightlifting