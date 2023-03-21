Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jayvon Evans

School: Taft

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 167 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @JayEvansDB

Instagram: Theywannahatejay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15594578/637a91c10660c4052cc5c597

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augustana, Ball state, upper Iowa

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work,Determination,Leadership, and Action.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Most likely my 2 interception 1 pick 6 game against a great team during city playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tie between Prime and Jalen Ramsey mainly because of how much similar their attitudes are to mine

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track, Weightlifting